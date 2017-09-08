Sam Smith: 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

It’s finally here!!

Sam Smith just dropped his first new single since 2015 – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

The 25-year-old Grammy-winning performer released his new single “Too Good at Goodbyes”.

“This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped,” Sam said about the song. “It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”

You can download Sam‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Too Good at Goodbyes” below!

Click inside to read the lyrics for Sam’s new single…