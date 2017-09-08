Top Stories
'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Sam Smith: 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sam Smith: 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

It’s finally here!!

Sam Smith just dropped his first new single since 2015 – and you can listen to it here!

The 25-year-old Grammy-winning performer released his new single “Too Good at Goodbyes”.

“This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped,” Sam said about the song. “It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”

Listen to “Too Good at Goodbyes” below!

