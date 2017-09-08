Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:54 am

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan makes a rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy at Refinery29′s Third Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art event on Thursday (September 7) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 37-year-old Outlander actor and the 28-year-old Into the Woods actress have been dating for most of 2017, but this is only the second official appearance that they’ve made as a couple.

Sam and MacKenzie previously posed together at an Oscars weekend party back in February.

29Rooms is an interactive funhouse of style, culture, & technology, brought to life by a group of global artists and visionaries across mediums, and powered by you.

Make sure to check out never-before-seen photos from the Spotlight shoot we did with Sam back in 2014 before Outlander ever began!

10+ pictures inside of Sam Heughan and MacKenzie Mauzy on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
  • sen

    This girl is the definition of a “Butter Face” (cute figure But Her Face…). He’s a handsome guy and could do a lot better.

  • Me

    Mauzy is his beard. JJ you need to tell Jennifer Allen that this girl is not believable and the charade too obviously fake

  • Jacee

    I don’t get it !!! Mauzy is making Sam Heughan look like a complete idiot and is only fueling the rumors that he is gay – what on earth would he see in a girl that is so bent of attention for herself and the worst actress I have seen no wonder she is not working …… Someone give him some advice please

  • sen

    Whether he is gay or not, I don’t know and who cares. What I do know is that he’s too handsome for this girl. She’s so mediocre! And she has the hairiest arms to boot!!

  • Jacee

    Being gay does not matter a bit Sen – but his PR are trying to hard to make him look like a Hot Single Guy but the fact is they are making him look more sleazy dating a much younger bottle blonde idiot. These two just to not go together and yes she does have the hairiest arms

  • Julia LeBlanc

    lovely couple. Happy he’s happy.

