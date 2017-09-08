Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 8:53 am

Kaia Gerber Makes Runway Model Debut in Calvin Klein Show

Kaia Gerber Makes Runway Model Debut in Calvin Klein Show

Kaia Gerber makes her first walk down the runway while participating in the Calvin Klein Collection show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

While the 16-year-old model has been seen in plenty of fashion campaigns already, this was the first time she walked in a show!

Kaia‘s famous parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were not seen in the crowd, but her older brother Presley Gerber was there.

“CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf!” she captioned a runway photo on Instagram.
Photos: BFA.com, Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber

