Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:29 am

James Franco Suits Up with Maggie Gyllenhaal for 'The Deuce' NYC Premiere!

James Franco Suits Up with Maggie Gyllenhaal for 'The Deuce' NYC Premiere!

James Franco joins his leading lady Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet for the premiere of their new HBO series The Deuce on Thursday (September 7) at the SVA Theater in New York City.

Also stepping out for the event were actors Margarita Levieva, Emily Meade, Gary Carr, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Dominique Fishback, and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

The Deuce follows the story of the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York’s Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s, exploring the rough-and-tumble world at the pioneering moments of what would become the billion-dollar American sex industry.

Make sure to catch the series premiere on Sunday night at 9/8c!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Dominique Fishback, Emily Meade, Gary Carr, Gbenga Akinnagbe, James Franco, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Maggie Gyllenhaal, Margarita Levieva

Getty
