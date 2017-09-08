Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Kate Upton Attend 'House of Z' Premiere in New York City

Heidi Klum & Kate Upton Attend 'House of Z' Premiere in New York City

Heidi Klum hangs out with her Project Runway co-host Zac Posen at the premiere of his new documentary House of Z on Thursday night (September 7) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The 44-year-old TV host and model looked sexy in a green velvet dress and thigh-high boots as she attended the premiere.

Joining Heidi and Zac at the premiere included Kate Upton, Anna Wintour, Coco Rocha, Anne V, and Barbara Fialho.

Earlier that day, Heidi attended the Esmara By Heidi Klum Lidl Fashion Presentation in an electric blue suit.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Zac Posen dress. The premiere was hosted by Brooks Brothers and The Cinema Society.

heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 01
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 02
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 03
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 04
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 05
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 06
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 07
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 08
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 09
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 10
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 11
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 12
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 13
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 14
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 15
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 16
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 17
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 18
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 19
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 20
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 21
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 22
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 23
heidi klum kate upton attend house of z premiere in new york city 24

Photos: Marion Curtis for Starpix, Getty
