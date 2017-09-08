Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso: 'Let Me Go' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Hailee Steinfeld has teamed up with some music powerhouses to release a hot, new single!

The 20-year-old entertainer just released her new single “Let Me Go” featuring Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, and watt – and you can listen to it here!

Earlier that same day, Hailee‘s October W Magazine cover was released!

Listen to “Let Me Go” below!

