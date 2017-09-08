Top Stories
Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 1:10 am

Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso: 'Let Me Go' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Hailee Steinfeld has teamed up with some music powerhouses to release a hot, new single!

The 20-year-old entertainer just released her new single “Let Me Go” featuring Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, and watt – and you can listen to it here!

Earlier that same day, Hailee‘s October W Magazine cover was released!

You can download Hailee and Alesso‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Let Me Go” below!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…
