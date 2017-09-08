Demi Lovato: 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Top Stories
Demi Lovato just released the latest single off of her upcoming album!

The 25-year-old entertainer’s sexy new ballad “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” is out now and you can listen to it here!

“You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” is the latest single off of Demi‘s new album Tell Me You Love Me, which is set to drop on September 29.

You can download Demi‘s new song off of iTunes here, where you can also pre-order her upcoming album.

Listen to “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” below!

Click inside to read the lyrics for Demi’s new song…
