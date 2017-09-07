Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Rihanna looks absolutely stunning while walking the carpet at the launch of Fenty Beauty on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer wore a matching yellow top and skirt that had a long train. The look almost reminds us of a simpler version of her Met Gala gown in 2015!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

“We stole the keys to @Sephora in #TimesSquare! Celebrate the launch of @fentybeauty with me at MIDNIGHT tonight! 1500 Broadway,” Rihanna posted on Instagram that night. See the photo booth GIF she shared below.

Earlier in the day, Rihanna was seen wearing a gray and white plaid blazer while leaving an office building.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta outfit, Rene Caovilla shoes, and Chopard jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Rihanna at the event…