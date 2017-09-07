Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 10:51 pm

Rihanna looks absolutely stunning while walking the carpet at the launch of Fenty Beauty on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer wore a matching yellow top and skirt that had a long train. The look almost reminds us of a simpler version of her Met Gala gown in 2015!

“We stole the keys to @Sephora in #TimesSquare! Celebrate the launch of @fentybeauty with me at MIDNIGHT tonight! 1500 Broadway,” Rihanna posted on Instagram that night. See the photo booth GIF she shared below.

Earlier in the day, Rihanna was seen wearing a gray and white plaid blazer while leaving an office building.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta outfit, Rene Caovilla shoes, and Chopard jewelry.

Photos: INSTARimages.com, BackGrid USA
