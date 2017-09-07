Top Stories
'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 11:20 pm

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Hug it Out at Calvin Klein Fashion Show!

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Hug it Out at Calvin Klein Fashion Show!

Paris Jackson cuddles up to close pal Millie Bobby Brown as they sit front row at the Calvin Klein Collection Fashion Show on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

The 19-year-old model/actress showed off her new chest tattoo in a floral dress while the the 13-year-old Stranger Things star rocked a fake lip ring and white dress for the fashion event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

The night before, Paris joined fellow models Hailey Baldwin and Sailor Brinkley Cook at the 2017 NYFW Kickoff Party.

10+ pictures inside of Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson at the NYFW event…
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 01
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 02
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 03
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 04
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 05
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 06
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 07
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 08
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 09
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 10
millie bobby brown paris jackson hug it out at calvin klein fashion show 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    so there arent better options aroung to honnour Calvin……..

  • SusanRCornelius


    upto I looked at the paycheck of $8508 , I didnt believe …that…my neighbour could truly taking home money in there spare time at their laptop. . there best friend has been doing this less than twenty two months and at present repaid the mortgage on their house and got a brand new Ford . visit the site
    http://www.GoogleFinancial50CashJobsGreatNow/Home/Wage….

  • MonicaJWyckoff


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! work for few hours and have longer with friends & family!
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !sr54d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash424MarketGold/GetPay$97/Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!sr134l..,…