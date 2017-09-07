Top Stories
'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 10:45 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Hangs Out with Larsa Pippen in LA

Kourtney Kardashian shares a laugh with pal Larsa Pippen as they step out on Thursday afternoon (September 7) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old TV personality looked cure in a strap-less top and jeans while Lara showed off her toned abs in a crop top and ripped jeans as they grabbed coffee and snacks to go.

Over the weekend, Kourtney and boyfriend Younes Bendjima stepped out for a low key date night at the Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off.

