Karlie Kloss Looks Back at NYFW Debut, Ten Years Later!

It has been ten years since Karlie Kloss made her New York Fashion Week debut in Calvin Klein‘s 2007 show and now she’s back for the brand’s latest show!

The 25-year-old model sat in the front row to watch a new generation of models walk the runway at the Calvin Klein Collection show on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

“It’s hard to believe that 10 years ago this week, I came to NYC for my very first NYFW,” Karlie said in a note on Twitter. “After that 20 minute runway show, my life changed. I couldn’t have fathomed the next 10 years of adventures that were to come, it has far exceeded my wildest dreams. I am eternally grateful to Calvin Klein for giving me my first chance, I will never forget it.”

Also pictured inside: Karlie stepping out in the Big Apple earlier in the week while holding a bottle of Core Water.