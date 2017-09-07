Jake Gyllenhaal & Lupita Nyong'o Hang with Trevor Noah at Calvin Klein's NYFW Show!

Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jake Gyllenhaal pose for a photo while attending the Calvin Klein Collection show held during New York Fashion Week on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

The three stars were seen chatting it up before the show began and some other stars in attendance included Rashida Jones, Christina Ricci, and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour and Grace Coddington.

Lupita was positively glowing while she met up with Anna and Grace. She has been featured on the cover of Vogue twice in the past!

