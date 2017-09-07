Chris Hemsworth Assembles the Revengers in New 'Thor' Promo

A brand new promo for Chris Hemsworth‘s upcoming movie Thor: Ragnarok has been released and his character comes up with an Avengers-like name for their group of heroes… The Revengers!

The 34-year-old actor, who is seen shirtless on W Magazine‘s latest cover, is joined in the new trailer by co-stars Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Cate Blanchett, and Tom Hiddleston.

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

The upcoming superhero movie will hit theaters on November 3.



Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok Contender Spot