Charlie Hunnam's Smile Is Full of Joy at TIFF Premiere!

Charlie Hunnam walks the red carpet at the Papillon premiere held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday (September 7) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 37-year-old actor was seen letting out a smile so wide that it is sure to fill all of his fans with joy!

Before the premiere, Charlie stepped out for the Nordstrom Supper Suite cocktail party held at STK Toronto. He was joined by his co-stars Yorick van Wageningen and Rolland Moller.

