Thu, 07 September 2017 at 11:31 pm

Ben Platt Signs Recording Contract with Atlantic Records!

Ben Platt Signs Recording Contract with Atlantic Records!

Ben Platt can be heard on the cast recording for the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and in the future, you’ll be able to hear original music of his own!

The 23-year-old actor has signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records and he’ll be creating his own music in the near future.

“I am beyond proud to be joining the Atlantic family, amongst a roster of legendary artists,” Ben said in a statement (via THR). “It has been a longtime dream to create original music; I am so excited to be working on this debut album and even more excited for the day I can share it with the world.”

Ben is also known for his work in the Pitch Perfect movies and he previously appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon.

