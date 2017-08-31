Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 10:32 pm

'True Detective' Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali Confirmed!

'True Detective' Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali Confirmed!

Mahershala Ali is officially set to star in the third season of True Detective on HBO!

Series creator Nic Pizzolatto has written all but one of the episodes and he will serve as showrunner in addition to directing some of the episodes. Jeremy Saulnier will direct some episodes and David Milch has written the fourth episode.

The upcoming season will follow “a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods,” according to THR.

Mahershala, who won an Oscar this year for his work in Moonlight, will play “Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.”

“I’m tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we’re all very excited to tell this story,” Nic said in a statement.

ARE YOU EXCITED for the new season of True Detective?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mahershala Ali, Television, True Detective

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr