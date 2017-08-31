Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 11:07 pm

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia is famous for hiding her face while performing on stage or walking the red carpet, but she’s not afraid to show it while working on her upcoming movie!

The 41-year-old singer is directing the upcoming film Sister and she was spotted on set on Thursday (August 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Sia directed actors Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, and Leslie Odom Jr. in a scene that day.

Kate shaved her head for her role in the film, which is about two sisters who try to navigate their lives together.

10+ pictures inside of Sia and Kate Hudson on set…

Just Jared on Facebook
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 01
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 02
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 03
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 04
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 05
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 06
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 07
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 08
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 09
sia doesnt hide her face while directing kate hudson on set 10

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, Maddie Ziegler, Sia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr