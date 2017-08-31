Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia is famous for hiding her face while performing on stage or walking the red carpet, but she’s not afraid to show it while working on her upcoming movie!

The 41-year-old singer is directing the upcoming film Sister and she was spotted on set on Thursday (August 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Sia directed actors Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, and Leslie Odom Jr. in a scene that day.

Kate shaved her head for her role in the film, which is about two sisters who try to navigate their lives together.

