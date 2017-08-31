Sarah Hyland Flaunts Her Abs While Leaving the Gym in LA

Sarah Hyland makes her way back to her car after an early morning workout on Wednesday (August 30) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actress showed off her toned midriff in a bright blue sports bra and leggings as she left the gym and headed home.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland

Late last week, Sarah was spotted filming the upcoming season of her hit show Modern Family with co-stars including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, and Julie Bowen on Lake Tahoe.

Modern Family returns for season nine on Wednesday, September 27 on ABC.