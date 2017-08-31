Top Stories
Thu, 31 August 2017 at 7:07 pm

Oscar Winner Octavia Spencer Looks Gorgeous at Her Big Premiere in Venice!

Oscar Winner Octavia Spencer Looks Gorgeous at Her Big Premiere in Venice!

Octavia Spencer stuns on the red carpet while attending the premiere of her film The Shape of Water at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Richard Jenkins and Sally Hawkins along with writer/director Guillermo del Toro.

This was the film’s world premiere and it will play the festival circuit before hitting theaters for all audiences on December 8.

FYI: Octavia is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Photos: WENN
