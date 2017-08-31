Top Stories
Thu, 31 August 2017 at 7:53 pm

Liam Payne Hits the Stage to Perform at Voxi Event in London

Liam Payne Hits the Stage to Perform at Voxi Event in London

Liam Payne rocks out on stage to during the launch of Voxi hosted by Brick Lane Yard on Thursday (August 20) in London, England.

The 24-year-old entertainer sang his hit song “Strip That Down” as he hit the stage to during his performance.

Last week, Liam took to Instagram to share a rare selfie with his longtime love Cheryl Cole as they celebrated his 24th birthday on a romantic vacation in Spain.

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Liam Payne

