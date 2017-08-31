Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Hold Hands for NYC Outing

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell are enjoying their day in the Big Apple!

The 27-year-old Personal Shopper actress and the Victoria's Secret Angel, also 27, were spotted stepping out on Thursday (August 31) in New York City.

The two held hands as they chatted and walked around town.

Kristen wore a black and grey tee, distressed black skinnies, white socks and sneakers, and an Oakland Raiders baseball cap.

Stella opted for hew own graphic t-shirt, distressed blue jeans, and black loafers.

Earlier this week, Stella got her VS Angel wings for the fashion show in China later this year. She met up with Kristen after the fitting.

On Wednesday, Kristen screened her new short film Come Swim, which she directed, at the Museum of Modern Art.

