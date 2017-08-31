Kim Kardashian Channels Cher on Harper's Bazaar Arabia Cover

Kim Kardashian dazzles in her Cher-inspired ensemble on the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Here’s what the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had to share with the mag:

On her fellow Armenian, Cher: “Cher is literally my fashion icon. She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her. To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

On being a mom: “I think people would be really surprised at how normal our home life is. At the end of the night when the kids go to bed, and before my husband gets home from work, I just love to lay in bed in my robe and watch TV, like Dateline or Family Feud. … More power to the moms that look really good, work really hard, do what they can so that they still feel sexy, still feel good about themselves. I don’t think for a second that because you become a mom you can’t be sexy anymore.”

On her stance on feminism: “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist. But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

For more from Kim, head to HarpersBazaarArabia.com.