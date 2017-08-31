Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Double Date With Hailey Baldwin & Chandler Parsons (Video)

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin went on a double date last night!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teamed up with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin, 28, at Craig’s on Wednesday (August 31) in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

They were joined by Kendall‘s 20-year-old model BFF and Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons, also 28.

Kendall and Blake reportedly left together and made their way to their car. They were followed by Chandler and then Hailey.

Kendall and Blake were were last seen having dinner together earlier this month, and they hung out at Travis Scott‘s after party.

Kendall and Hailey have also checked out a Lakers game with Chandler, whom Kendall was rumored to be dating back in 2014.

Nobody in the group has confirmed any romantic relationship at this point.

“Kendall is keeping her options open,” a source told People. “She’s still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there’s potential there.”

Watch a video from the date below!