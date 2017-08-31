Izabel Goulart & Isabeli Fontana Wear Matching Sweaters, But Only One Wore the Correct Day!

Izabel Goulart and Isabeli Fontana hit the red carpet in matching outfits at the 2017 Venice Film Festival premiere of The Shape of Water on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

While Izabel wore a sweater with the correct day of the week, Isabeli wore a matching one with Tuesday written on it.

“Feeling like a pinup . Did you like my casual red carpet ? 😂,” Isabeli captioned a photo on Instagram.

FYI: Izabel and Isabeli are both wearing Alberta Ferretti outfits.

