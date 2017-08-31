George Clooney Takes a Boat for Venice Date Night with Amal!

George Clooney and his wife Amal take a ride on a taxi boat while heading out on the town for a date night on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The married couple, who have been spending the summer at their home in Italy this summer after becoming parents, are attending the festival to support George‘s new movie Suburbicon.

The movie, which George wrote and directed, will be premiering on Saturday night. He will be joined on the red carpet by stars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.

