Thu, 31 August 2017 at 7:28 pm

George Clooney Takes a Boat for Venice Date Night with Amal!

George Clooney Takes a Boat for Venice Date Night with Amal!

George Clooney and his wife Amal take a ride on a taxi boat while heading out on the town for a date night on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The married couple, who have been spending the summer at their home in Italy this summer after becoming parents, are attending the festival to support George‘s new movie Suburbicon.

The movie, which George wrote and directed, will be premiering on Saturday night. He will be joined on the red carpet by stars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.

Make sure to read what George said in a recent interview about becoming a dad at 56.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney

  • Maria M.

    Omg, he looks so old in these photos.

  • Pasha

    OK now in this scene George you like women and Amal was really pregnant. AND ACTION! He is looking rather tired. And so is HE!

  • persononhere

    awww… daddy and his daughter out for a boat ride