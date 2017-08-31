Donald Trump Will Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

President Donald Trump is reportedly donating $1 million in personal funds to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday (August 31).

“He would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people we’ve seen across this country do, and he’s pledging $1 million of personal money to the fund,” she said.

“He’s actually asked that I check with the folks in this room, since you’re very good at researching and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping,” she added. “And I will take those, if any of you have them.”

Celebrities like J. J. Watt, Drake, Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more have also contributed to help those affected by the devastation that occurred from torrential rain, winds, and flooding.