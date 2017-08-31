DNCE Doesn't Think They'll Be Able To Top Their Collaboration with Nicki Minaj

The members of DNCE dress to impress for the cover of the September issue of Hong Kong’s #legend magazine.

DNCE band mates – including Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, Jack Lawless, and JinJoo Lee – chatted with the mag about their influences and impact on technology.

On who influences them: “We’re attracted to heroes, not only in music, but in art. There are people who have their own universes [like Prince], and Prince is someone like David Bowie or Grace Jones or Miles Davis or Dolly Parton. That is a universe. They’re not a musician, they’re not an actor, they’re not a designer, they’re a world – and you witness their world for an hour, it can change your whole life.”

On typos: “Siri’s f–ked because every time you type in ‘dance,’ she corrects it to ‘DNCE.’ It’s our little stance in the universe. There’s not another word like it – and it’s ours.”

On their dream collab: “How can we top this year with Nicki Minaj? Maybe Paul McCartney or Jeff Lynne?”

For more from DNCE, head to hashtaglegend.com.

See photos from the magazine spread below!