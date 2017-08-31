Top Stories
Thu, 31 August 2017 at 11:15 pm

Dakota Johnson Spends the Afternoon Hanging Out with Friends

Dakota Johnson Spends the Afternoon Hanging Out with Friends

Dakota Johnson makes her way back to her car with her leftover lunch as she leaves a restaurant on Thursday afternoon (August 31) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral skirt, black tank top, and slippers as she headed home after spending the day with a few of her friends.

The night before, Dakota was spotted checking out music artists Chase Cohl‘s show in LA.

Dakota has recently been busying filming her upcoming movie The Peanut Butter Falcon with Shia LaBeouf this summer.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

