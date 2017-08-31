Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 6:24 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen sprays the water at a friend while showering off on a yacht with husband John Legend on Wednesday (August 30) in Sardinia, Italy.

The 31-year-old model and the 38-year-old singer were seen soaking up the sun and enjoying an afternoon of paddle boarding.

While in Sardinia, John and friend Mike Rosenthal faced off in a game of “Math Off” in which they had to solve middle school math problems.

“GUESS WHAT TIME IT IS ⏰➗✖️➕➖⏰,” Chrissy captioned a preview of the funny video on her Instagram account. Watch the full clip below!

80+ pictures inside of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoying the beautiful weather…

Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 01
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 02
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 03
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 04
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 05
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 06
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 07
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 08
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 09
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 11
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 12
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 13
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 15
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 16
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 17
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 18
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 19
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 20
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 21
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 23
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 24
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 25
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 26
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 27
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 28
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 29
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 30
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 31
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 32
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 33
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 34
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 35
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 36
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 38
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 39
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 40
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 41
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 42
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 43
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 44
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 46
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 47
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 48
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 49
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 51
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 53
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 56
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 60
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 62
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 64
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 66
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 68
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 69
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 70
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 71
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 72
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 73
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 74
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 75
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 76
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 77
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 78
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 79
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 80
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 81
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 82
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 83
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 84
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 85
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 86
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 87
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 88
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 89
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 90
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 91
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 92
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 93
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 94
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 95
chrissy teigen john legend bare their beach bodies in sardinia 96

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bikini, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr
  • persononhere

    the fatty alcoholic

  • Yeah Right

    They both need to go on a diet. John needs a man bra.