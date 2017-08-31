Top Stories
Thu, 31 August 2017 at 10:01 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally & Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally & Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Beckham is putting his guns – the literal and figurative kinds – on display in a new “double photo shoot” with photographer Damon Baker.

Both of the guys got behind the camera to shoot each other and they shared the photos on Instagram.

“Cool double shoot with this dude @damon_baker,” Brooklyn captioned a photo of his friend.

Brooklyn and Damon are both pictured holding a gun in the edgy photos.

“Double shooting with @brooklynbeckham what’s your favorite?” Damon wrote on his Instagram account.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Brooklyn Beckham’s new photo shoot?
Photos: Damon Baker
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham

