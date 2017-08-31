Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 9:46 pm

'Big Brother' 2017: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Big Brother' 2017: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

The competition is getting closer and closer to the end on Big Brother‘s 19th season and we are now down to the final seven contestants!

Another person was sent home on Thursday night (August 31) and the game is going to get even more intense over the next couple weeks as we approach finale night.

WHO WENT HOME? Find out who was eliminated!

Matt and Raven were on the block this week and while they thought the plan was to backdoor Kevin, they were left shocked when head of household Jason decided not to use the power of veto to take one of them off the block.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 7 contestants…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr