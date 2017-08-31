Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 9:10 pm

Bee Shaffer & Fiance Francesco Carrozzini Flaunt PDA in Italy!

Bee Shaffer gets a kiss from her fiance Francesco Carrozzini while spending the day on a boat with friends on Thursday (August 31) in Portofino, Italy.

The engaged couple were seen showing off some PDA, along with their fit bodies. At one point, Francesco was spotted spraying water from a hose into the front and back of his shorts!

Bee and Francesco have an amazing connection through their moms. Bee‘s mother Anna Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue and Francesco‘s late mother Franca Sozzani was the editor-in-chief of Italian Vogue. The magazine editors were best friends throughout their tenures.

50+ pictures inside of Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini enjoying Italy…

Photos: BackGrid USA
