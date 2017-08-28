Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld & Nina Dobrev Hit Up Republic Records MTV VMAs 2017 After Party!

Shawn Mendes flashes a big smile alongside Hailee Steinfeld while attending the Republic Records 2017 MTV VMAs After Party hosted by Cadillac on Sunday evening (August 27) at Tao Restaurant in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter and Hailee, 20, were joined at the star-studded bash by Nina Dobrev, Joan Smalls, Millie Boby Brown, Sofia Carson, Alexander Ludwig and his girlfriend Kristy Dawn Dinsmore, Machine Gun Kelly, and the members of DNCE – Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee – who served as performers.

In case you missed it, Shawn gave an electrifying performance of his latest hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Watch here!

FYI: Hailee is wearing a David Koma dress. Millie is wearing a Christopher Kane ensemble.