All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains - Watch Now

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 4:00 am

Robert Downey Jr. & Wife Susan Have Date Night in the Hamptons!

Robert Downey Jr. & Wife Susan Have Date Night in the Hamptons!

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey pose for a photo at the Hamptons International Film Festival’s Summerdocs Screening of Icarus on Saturday (August 26) in East Hampton, N.Y.

Alec Baldwin was also in attendance at the screening of the new documentary, where they met up with the film’s crew.

It has been a big week for both of the guys!

Alec made a surprise appearance on the final edition of Saturday Night Live‘s special Weekend Update summer series and Robert just filmed a buzzworthy scene for Avengers: Infinity War with Gwyneth Paltrow.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
