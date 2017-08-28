North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains

Kim Kardashian co-hosted Live! with Kelly and Ryan today while Kelly Ripa was out, and she spoke about how her daughter North West, 4, is not a fan of her younger brother, Saint West, almost 21 months.

“I don’t know if it’s cause she’s the older sister…I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother. It’s so hard for me. And I thought it was like ‘OK, a couple months, she’s just warming up to it.’ The phase isn’t going away!,” Kim said.

“She thinks she’s outsmarting me…She’s like ‘We’re having a tea party. No boys allowed. Dad [Kanye West] can’t come too then…’ and she’ll slam the door on her brother’s face,” Kim continued.

Kim has spoken in the past about North and Saint‘s relationship, and elaborated that North would get so jealous when Saint would breastfeed.

FYI: The show announced on Twitter today, “Today’s show was pre-recorded. Our thoughts and prayers are with Houston.”