Maisie Williams Warned Us & She Was Totally Right - Read Her On Point 'Game of Thrones' Finale Tweet!

Maisie Williams warned us about Game of Thrones season seven…and she was totally right!

“i’d start preparing yourselves now,” Maisie tweeted in August of 2016 (and again before last night’s finale of GoT aired). Then, after the season seven ended, Maisie replied to her own year-old tweet saying, “U we’re so right. #WinterIsHere.”

If you missed it, we’ve compiled a list of every major moment/spoiler that happened during the last episode of the season!

Now, we all have to wait until season eight and HBO has not clued us in on a release date just yet. Stay tuned!