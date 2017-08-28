Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains - Watch Now

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 10:30 am

Lady Gaga Stars in Tudor's 'Born to Dare' Campaign!

Lady Gaga is looking fabulous in this first photo as the brand ambassador for Tudor’s “Born to Dare” campaign!

In the stunning first look photo, the 31-year-old entertainer is wearing the brand’s 41mm Heritage Black Bay Red watch.

“The infamously daring pop icon (is) notorious for being provocative both on- and off-stage and leading a foundation committed to empower youth, she personifies the very ‘Born To Dare’ spirit Tudor lives by since its creation,” Tudor said in a statement.

Gaga joins David Beckham and rugby player Beauden Barrett as brand ambassadors.

Credit: Courtesy of Tudor
