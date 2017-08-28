Lady Gaga Stars in Tudor's 'Born to Dare' Campaign!
Lady Gaga is looking fabulous in this first photo as the brand ambassador for Tudor’s “Born to Dare” campaign!
In the stunning first look photo, the 31-year-old entertainer is wearing the brand’s 41mm Heritage Black Bay Red watch.
“The infamously daring pop icon (is) notorious for being provocative both on- and off-stage and leading a foundation committed to empower youth, she personifies the very ‘Born To Dare’ spirit Tudor lives by since its creation,” Tudor said in a statement.
Gaga joins David Beckham and rugby player Beauden Barrett as brand ambassadors.
