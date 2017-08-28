Kit Harington Showed Some Skin in 'Game of Thrones' Finale!

The Game of Thrones season seven finale just aired and [SPOILER ALERT] Kit Harington showed off some skin during the episode!

There are spoilers in this post, so stop reading now if you haven’t seen the episode yet.

A moment that everyone has been waiting for happened and Kit’s character Jon Snow made love to Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen.

During the scene, which included a bunch of interspersed flashbacks, we find out that Jon is really a Targaryen and Dany is actually his aunt!!!

