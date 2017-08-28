Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains - Watch Now

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 2:16 am

Kit Harington Showed Some Skin in 'Game of Thrones' Finale!

Kit Harington Showed Some Skin in 'Game of Thrones' Finale!

The Game of Thrones season seven finale just aired and [SPOILER ALERT] Kit Harington showed off some skin during the episode!

There are spoilers in this post, so stop reading now if you haven’t seen the episode yet.

A moment that everyone has been waiting for happened and Kit’s character Jon Snow made love to Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen.

During the scene, which included a bunch of interspersed flashbacks, we find out that Jon is really a Targaryen and Dany is actually his aunt!!!

Make sure to read our recap for spoilers of the episode’s biggest moments.
kit harington showed some skin in game of thrones finale 01
kit harington showed some skin in game of thrones finale 02
kit harington showed some skin in game of thrones finale 03
kit harington showed some skin in game of thrones finale 04
kit harington showed some skin in game of thrones finale 05
kit harington showed some skin in game of thrones finale 06

Photos: HBO
  • bbm

    so you can show all the kardashians butt implants but you have to cover Kit’s fine ass?

