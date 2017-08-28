Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Wasn't the Most Difficult Thing She's Ever Filmed (Video)

Kim Kardashian co-hosted Live! with Kelly & Ryan (which was pre-recorded) today (August 28), and Ryan Seacrest asked her about her robbery in Paris and if that was the most trying thing she’s ever dealt with during her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“The incident in Paris, was that the most difficult time for you? Or was there something else over the years that may have been more trying?” Ryan asked Kim after she spoke about the terrifying Paris robbery she underwent.

Kim said that once she was home, it was easier to deal with. She then added, “As far as the most difficult thing that we’ve ever dealt with or filmed was probably Caitlyn‘s transition. Just because we had no idea if people were gonna accept her. And that was the hardest thing, seeing that someone might go through a lot of pain and you can’t do anything to protect that person. So, that was probably a really hard time. Dealing with every family member’s emotions. And everyone had different feelings,” Kim continued.

In addition, Ryan also asked Kim about her current relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. Watch below…