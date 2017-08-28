Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains - Watch Now

North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains - Watch Now

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 11:35 am

Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Wasn't the Most Difficult Thing She's Ever Filmed (Video)

Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Wasn't the Most Difficult Thing She's Ever Filmed (Video)

Kim Kardashian co-hosted Live! with Kelly & Ryan (which was pre-recorded) today (August 28), and Ryan Seacrest asked her about her robbery in Paris and if that was the most trying thing she’s ever dealt with during her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“The incident in Paris, was that the most difficult time for you? Or was there something else over the years that may have been more trying?” Ryan asked Kim after she spoke about the terrifying Paris robbery she underwent.

Kim said that once she was home, it was easier to deal with. She then added, “As far as the most difficult thing that we’ve ever dealt with or filmed was probably Caitlyn‘s transition. Just because we had no idea if people were gonna accept her. And that was the hardest thing, seeing that someone might go through a lot of pain and you can’t do anything to protect that person. So, that was probably a really hard time. Dealing with every family member’s emotions. And everyone had different feelings,” Kim continued.

In addition, Ryan also asked Kim about her current relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. Watch below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian live cohosting gig 01
kim kardashian live cohosting gig 02
kim kardashian live cohosting gig 03
kim kardashian live cohosting gig 04
kim kardashian live cohosting gig 05

Credit: Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    dont be a sissy now, kim.

  • TaraTeller

    of course it wasn’t because it was STAGED.