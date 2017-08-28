Kevin Hart & Terry Crews Bare Buff Biceps in Tight Tanks!

It looks like Kevin Hart and Terry Crews are working on a new project together!

The actors and comedians were seen leaving a gym together after filming an outdoor scene in their athletic gear on Saturday (August 26) in Studio City, Calif.

Both of the guys put their buff biceps on display while wearing tight tank tops that showed off their muscles.

Kevin is currently training for a marathon. “2 months away people….Follow me on my journey damn it. I’m about to make this Marathon my bitch!!!! #HustleHart #MoveWithHart #MoonShot #Focused #Motivation,” he captioned the below Instagram video.