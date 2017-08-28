Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains - Watch Now

North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains - Watch Now

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 11:18 am

Kevin Hart Donates to Hurricane Harvey Relief, Challenges These Celebs to Do the Same

Kevin Hart Donates to Hurricane Harvey Relief, Challenges These Celebs to Do the Same
  • Kevin Hart is challenging his celebrity friends to donate $25,000 to the Red Cross – TMZ
  • Meet Tyler Posey‘s rumored girlfriend who he brought to the VMAsJust Jared Jr
  • Here’s what happened on Game of Thrones last night – Lainey Gossip
  • Every must-see look from the MTV VMAsTooFab
  • Is Zayn Malik planning something big? – MTV
  • See what happens when you’re in the audience at the VMAsPopsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kevin Hart, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    seven dollar-95 cents?