Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains - Watch Now

North West 'Does Not Like Her Brother' Saint West, Kim Kardashian Explains - Watch Now

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 12:29 pm

Katy Perry Celebrates Big Night with Calvin Harris & Jared Leto at VMAs 2017 After Party!

Katy Perry Celebrates Big Night with Calvin Harris & Jared Leto at VMAs 2017 After Party!

Katy Perry shares a laugh with her “Feels” collaborator Calvin Harris and Khalid while attending Calvin‘s 2017 MTV VMAs After Party with director Emil Nava, TIDAL x Sprint on Sunday (August 27) at the Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood in Hollywood.

The trio were also joined at the post bash by Jared Leto, who hit the main stage at the MTV VMAs with his Thirty Seconds to Mars bandmates earlier in the night to perform their new single “Walk on Water.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

That same evening, Katy and Jared made their way to the UGG x Jeremy Scott Collaboration Launch Party held at The h.wood Group’s ‘Poppy’ in West Hollywood.

Also in attendance were Paris Jackson, Liberty Ross, Jimmy Iovine, Jasmine Sanders, Sasha Lane, Isabela Moner, Lil Yachty, KYLE, Adwoa Aboah, DJ Mia Moretti and Jeremy Scott himself.
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 01
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 02
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 03
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 04
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 05
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 06
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 07
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 08
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 09
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 10
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 11
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 12
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 13
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 14
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 15
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 16
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 17
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 18
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 19
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 20
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 21
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 22
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 23
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 24
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 25
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 26
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 27
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 28
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 29
katy perry celebrates big night with calvin harris jared leto at vmas 2017 30

Credit: Donato Sardella, Todd Williamson; Photos: Getty, WireImage
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Adwoa Aboah, Calvin Harris, Isabela Moner, Jared Leto, Jasmine Sanders, Jeremy Scott, Jimmy Iovine, Katy Perry, Khalid, Kyle, Liberty Ross, Lil Yachty, Mia Moretti, MTV VMAs, Paris Jackson, Sasha Lane

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    the entry was specially open for white F@ggots & friends?