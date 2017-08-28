Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 12:05 pm

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Throws Out This Suggestion For Those Sick of Katy Perry & Taylor Swift's Feud

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Throws Out This Suggestion For Those Sick of Katy Perry & Taylor Swift's Feud

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson believes that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift‘s feud has “really run its course,” and is posing this question to his fans on Twitter.

“Alright, this Taylor vs. Katy feud has really run its course. Is liking both of them and moving on an option?” Jesse Tyler wrote. The feud between Katy and Taylor has been on going for years, and Katy has tried to make amends in recent months.

If you didn’t know, Katy hosted the MTV VMAs on Sunday (August 27), and many think there were moments of shade thrown out. Others expect Taylor‘s new album Reputation to call out Katy in some way.

DO YOU AGREE with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and believe Katy Perry & Taylor Swift’s feud has run its course??
Photos: Getty
  • Casey C

    oh please, KP hasnt been trying to make amends, shes been mentioning it left and right to promote herself. theyre as bad as each other for playikng the victim

  • Koos

    trying anal sex is the answer?

  • werd

    The only one still in a feud is Taylor.