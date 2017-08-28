Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 5:20 am

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Take Their Kids to Sunday Service

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Take Their Kids to Sunday Service

Jennifer Garner shows off her beautiful smile as she heads into church on Sunday (August 27) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress was joined by her ex-husband Ben Affleck as they took their kids to a Sunday church service.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

The day before, Ben stepped out for breakfast with his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. Ben and Lindsay have been going back and forth between LA and NYC as she lives and works in the Big Apple.

Earlier in the weekend, Jennifer had a beach day with friends and family at Venice Beach.
  • USWeeklyHatesComments

    Again with the wet hair. Is the church some kind of wet hair cult?

  • shoes4life

    Well at least he’s working on his walk with God….hopefully.