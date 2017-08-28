Jack Antonoff Eats Banana During Katy Perry's Monologue at MTV VMAs 2017

Jack Antonoff was spotted casually eating a banana in the audience at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and then timing is making fans talk!

The 33-year-old songwriter, who co-wrote “Look What You Made Me Do” with Taylor Swift, was seen eating the banana while Katy Perry gave her opening monologue at the show on Sunday (August 27) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Jack‘s longtime girlfriend and Taylor‘s friend Lena Dunham tweeted about the moment.

“My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we’ve been at it half a decade,” she said.

Taylor and Katy have of course been in a very public feud for many years and people have been speculating that the new song is about the singer.