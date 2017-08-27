Top Stories
Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - See Awesome Photos!!

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 12:53 am

Who Won the Mayweather vs McGregor Fight? Winner Revealed

The results are in and Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in their boxing match!

The highly anticipated fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.

Floyd now remains undefeated with a record of 50-0. This was the first time that Conor has set foot in a boxing ring.

The match ended with a TKO in the 10th round following a strong start from Conor in the early rounds.

The match is on track to become the most successful match in history and it is expected to bring in over $500 million in PPV revenue. Most of this money will be going to Mayweather!

25+ pictures inside from the match…

