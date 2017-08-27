Top Stories
Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - See Awesome Photos!!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight - See Awesome Photos!!

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Jesse Williams' Custody Battle Continues to Get More Messy

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 12:55 am

Floyd Mayweather Wears Ski Mask, Conor McGregor Wears Irish Flag for Fight Night Arrival

Floyd Mayweather Wears Ski Mask, Conor McGregor Wears Irish Flag for Fight Night Arrival

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor both arrived in some pretty interesting outfits for their BigFight on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.

Floyd made his way to the ring wearing a black and gold ski mask with similar shorts and sneakers for his fight.

CHECK OUT: Who Won the Mayweather vs McGregor Fight? Winner Revealed

Conor showed off his Irish pride by hitting the ring with the Ireland flag draped over his shoulders.

To see a photo of Floyd wearing his ski mask, head over to Sports Illustrated‘s Twitter.
Just Jared on Facebook
floyd mayweather wears ski mask conor mcgregor wears ireland flag to fight 01
floyd mayweather wears ski mask conor mcgregor wears ireland flag to fight 02
floyd mayweather wears ski mask conor mcgregor wears ireland flag to fight 03
floyd mayweather wears ski mask conor mcgregor wears ireland flag to fight 04
floyd mayweather wears ski mask conor mcgregor wears ireland flag to fight 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr