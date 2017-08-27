Demi Lovato's National Anthem at Fight Night Gets Rave Reviews
Demi Lovato stuns in white while arriving for the Mayweather and McGregor fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.
The 25-year-old singer performed an a capella version of the National Anthem before the main event and she got rave reviews from celeb friends for her performance!
Joe Jonas said “way to go!!!” and Ashley Greene even called the event a “Demi Lovato concert.”
Make sure to tune in for the VMAs on Sunday night for even more Demi!
Way to go @ddlovato !!!
— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2017
Wow! This @ddlovato concert is amazing! #MayweaterMcGregor
— Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) August 27, 2017
DEMI!! #MayweatherMcGregor
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 27, 2017
NIce anthem, Demi Lovato. #MayweathervMcgregor will be shorter.
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 27, 2017
Wow @ddlovato just killed the #NationalAnthem love her! And she looks gorgeous #DemiLovato #McGregorVsMayweather
— HEATHER McDONALD (@HeatherMcDonald) August 27, 2017
Yea Demi !!!!!
— Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) August 27, 2017
Absolutely SLAYING the national anthem @ddlovato so proud of you!!
— TravisRobinsonClark (@travisrclark) August 27, 2017
.@ddlovato on the national anthem 🙌🏻🇺🇸🙌🏻 #MayweathervMcgregor
— Cash Cash (@cashcash) August 27, 2017
@ddlovato won
— ryan good (@thatrygood) August 27, 2017
Great rendition of our National Anthem by @ddlovato! 🇺🇸
Bless you!#MayweatherMacGregor
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 27, 2017