Demi Lovato's National Anthem at Fight Night Gets Rave Reviews

Demi Lovato stuns in white while arriving for the Mayweather and McGregor fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old singer performed an a capella version of the National Anthem before the main event and she got rave reviews from celeb friends for her performance!

Joe Jonas said “way to go!!!” and Ashley Greene even called the event a “Demi Lovato concert.”

Make sure to tune in for the VMAs on Sunday night for even more Demi!

