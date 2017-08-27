Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 12:01 am

Conor McGregor Arrives for Fight with His Girlfriend & Son!

Conor McGregor Arrives for Fight with His Girlfriend & Son!

Conor McGregor looks dapper in his suit while arriving for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night (August 26) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old fighter was joined by his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin and their baby boy Conor Jr. while greeting the cameras upon arrival.

Dee has been bringing her and Conor‘s son to several of the events leading up to the big fight and they’ll most likely be ringside during the highly anticipated match.

Make sure to see ALL of the adorable family photos!
Photos: Getty
