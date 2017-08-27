Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!
Celebrities have been tweeting all night long about the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight and we’ve compiled what everyone said right after the match ended!
Mayweather was declared the winner after he knocked out McGregor during the 10th round.
Celebs were divided in their support for the two fighters, with some being very passionate on either side.
There were some stars, like Chord Overstreet and Jersey Shore‘s Snooki, who questioned if the fight was staged like a WWE match.
Read what celebs are tweeting below!
THE BEST EVER!!!!
— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) August 27, 2017
50-0…..wow
— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 27, 2017
What a great fight! #MayweatherVsMcGregor
50-0. Unreal.
— Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) August 27, 2017
I, for one, am inspired. Wow.
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 27, 2017
The biggest sham I have ever seen! Boxing should be done!
— Chord Overstreet (@chordoverstreet) August 27, 2017
UHYEEEEEAAAAAUH 50 & FUCKIN OHHH
— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 27, 2017
Seems like this is staged like a reality show. Who Produces this?! 😩😂🔥
— Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) August 27, 2017
Fucking fuck fuck fuck
— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) August 27, 2017
Pretty much what most people expected, right?
— Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) August 27, 2017
That's right! #MayewatherMcGregor go @FloydMayweather 🥊🥊 #🐐
— Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) August 27, 2017
50-0 #tmt #McGregorvMayweather 🙌🏽🙌🏽
— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) August 27, 2017
Shit. Bono lost a lot of money tonight
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 27, 2017
Great effort by McGregor but Mayweather just showed why he's the GOAT.
A supreme sporting champion. 👍
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2017
#MayweathervMcgregor that was the best fight I've seen in years. 💯💯
— Aaron Tveit (@AaronTveit) August 27, 2017
Crazy! 50-0
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 27, 2017
Goddamn it McGregor what a fucking triumph. Incredible.
— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) August 27, 2017
@TheNotoriousMMA is my spirit animal. #McGregorMayweather was worth the chest pain. HERO! @ufc 👏🏻👏🏻
— Lindsey Gort (@LindseyGort) August 27, 2017
50-0. #Welp. #MayweathervMcgregor
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 27, 2017
Conor showed heart. Better than most thought. Just not enough gas tonight.
— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) August 27, 2017
& YES @FloydMayweather boxing's reputation is fleeting because of great champs like you who ONLY care about $$$. #weak need @MikeTyson back
— Diana DeGarmo Young (@DianaDeGarmo) August 27, 2017
50-0 Baby! @FloydMayweather is amazing! With all the trash talking @TheNotoriousMMA acted like a gentleman in the end👏. @ShowtimeBoxing @ufc
— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) August 27, 2017
Well that's that ! #MayweathervMcgregor
— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) August 27, 2017
Thank god I didn't pay for that.
— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 27, 2017
To be honest think the ref may have called that a bit early
— John Newman (@JohnNewmanMusic) August 27, 2017
don't get me wrong, this fight was dope. but don't end it there! this wasn't finished… #MayweatherMcGregor
— Thomas Barbusca (@ThomasBarbusca) August 27, 2017
just as i predicted: Mayweather takes the win- but McGregor exceeds expectations. 🙏🏼
— alex lange (@alexmlange) August 27, 2017
50-0 🤷🏽♂️
— Trevis Jackson (@trevytrevv11) August 27, 2017