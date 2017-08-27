Celebs React to Mayweather Defeating McGregor!

Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 1:15 am

Celebrities have been tweeting all night long about the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight and we’ve compiled what everyone said right after the match ended!

Mayweather was declared the winner after he knocked out McGregor during the 10th round.

Celebs were divided in their support for the two fighters, with some being very passionate on either side.

There were some stars, like Chord Overstreet and Jersey Shore‘s Snooki, who questioned if the fight was staged like a WWE match.

Read what celebs are tweeting below!

Click inside to read more celeb tweets…

